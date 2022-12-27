NOC 'scam' comes to fore in GLADA

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 26

Financial irregularities have come to light in the issuance of at least four no-objection certificates (NOCs) and registration of sale deeds of two out of four of these properties without the clearance of dues towards cost of land/properties in Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). Senior officials of the body have recommended third party audit, a vigilance probe and even lodging of an FIR – if warranted, against the officials and employees responsible for causing financial loss of several crores to the institution.

It was learnt that for a shop-cum-office (SCO) site in Sector 38, conniving staff and official had issued an NOC without the recovery of around Rs 85 lakh which were due towards the cost of land sold in the e-auction. Sources claimed that in all, four NOCs had been issued to defaulting allottees/buyers without the clearance of dues and two buyers had even managed to get sale deeds registered without making balance payments to the GLADA.

The irregularities came to light when documents were submitted to GLADA authorities for the change of ownership by the buyers.

Talking to The Tribune, GLADA Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Amarinder Singh Malhi said he had conducted preliminary enquiries in all cases where complaints were received about NOCs having been issued without the receipt of full payment from the buyer/allottee.

“A report has been submitted to higher officials, recommending audit and probe into all such cases,” the ACA said.