NOCs issued to plot holders

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 25

With an aim to facilitating residents in getting NOCs issued against their plots in the unauthorised colonies, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) organised a special camp on its premises on the Ferozepur road on Saturday.

During the camp, over 150 NOCs were handed over to plot holders who had applied for the same.

Working on the directions of GLADA Chief Administrator (CA) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, the authorities also answered queries of plot holders, who were facing issues in completing

formalities required for getting NOCs issued from the department. GLADA Additional Chief Administrator (ACA) Kulpreet Singh and Estate Officer Baljinder Singh Dhillon were also present during the camp.

Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority CA Sandhu said as per the directions issued by the state government, initiatives were being taken to facilitate the public in availing routine services.