Nod for Doraha-Neelon railway overbridge brings relief to commuters

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, March 8

The approval for the construction of the railway overbridge (ROB) on Doraha-Neelon stretch by the Northern Railway has brought cheer to many faces. The people had been pleading for the same for years and had given up all hopes.

The residents of surrounding villages and the commuters were fed up with level crossings, which used to remain closed for hours at a time. The frequent technical snags in the crossing made the situation even worse. The commuters, residents, and villagers had to face a lot of inconvenience due to the faulty level crossing. Moreover, the authorities never spared a thought to indicate the same to the commuters when they took to the stretch. They were caught up midway when they reached the crossing and found it shut for the day or sometimes for even days together.

“Finally our prayers have been heard, but it caused a lot of inconvenience all these years. We failed to understand as to why toll was being extracted from us on this stretch when the commuters had to pass through harrowing times every time they took to this road,” said Pavittarpal Singh Pangli, who commuted from Panglian to Doraha.

“The railway overbridge shall save precious minutes of students, who were stranded for hours together and termed as latecomers by their teachers. Sometimes we were not allowed to enter the class and our attendance for the first period usually fell short. Leaving early from our homes also did not help us as the level crossing was seldom open,” said Baljinder Singh, a student of BA I of Guru Nanak National College in Doraha.

Expressing gratitude to the Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura said the construction of the ROB shall bring relief to the commuters who were facing tough times due to frequent closure of the level crossing. “I wrote to the government at least 10 times, presenting forth the problem of the commuters. Now that the approval has been given by the Northern Railway, I wish to thank everyone, including the prior governments, who raised the demand at one time or the other. It is in every way a joint success and we need to celebrate,” the MLA added.