Non-availability of land delays Southern Bypass

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 16

The non-availability of required land has delayed the 25.24-km Southern Ludhiana Bypass, confirmed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Officials said this is significant as the six-lane greenfield highway project, to be built at the cost of Rs 986.85 crore, has been hanging fire for the past one year. The reason? Non-availability of land due to the reluctance of landowners to part away with their landholdings.

While land required for the 18-km stretch has already been made available, the physical possession of the land needed for the remaining 7.24-km portion is awaited. Once constructed, the project will decongest the busy internal and external roads of the industrial and business hub of the North.

“The NHAI has awarded the project at the cost of Rs 702 crore while Rs 286.85 crore has been spent to acquire 180 hectares of land required for the Southern Ludhiana Bypass to be constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana,” NHAI Project Director Ashok Rolaniya told The Tribune here on Wednesday.

He said the acquisition process had been underway for the entire chunk of 180 hectares, for which an award of Rs 286.85 crore had been announced and disbursed. While the physical possession of land to build an 18-km stretch has been handed over to the NHAI, land for the remaining 7.24-km portion is not yet in their possession.

This 6-lane greenfield and access-controlled section of Southern Ludhiana Bypass will connect the 650-km-long under-construction Delhi–Katra Expressway near Ballowal with the existing National Highway-44 at Rajgarh.

The NHAI had taken up this project as part of the Ludhiana-Ajmer Economic Corridor and invited bids for its construction with a two-year deadline and an estimated cost of Rs 601.68 crore.

Four bidders had evinced interest to construct the greenfield highway. Ceigall India Limited, having put in the lowest of Rs 702 crore, was awarded the project work.

The NHAI project director said the construction work on the project would begin in hybrid annuity mode (HAM) under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I after the physical possession of all the required land.

Besides, the Southern Ludhiana Bypass will also connect the 75.54-km Ludhiana–Bathinda Expressway and 104.44-km Ludhiana–Ropar Expressway, for which civil contracts have already been awarded.

“The project will facilitate smooth flow of traffic. Besides, faster transportation will lead to savings in the form of reduced wear and tear of vehicles, reduced vehicle operating costs and reduction in overall transportation costs,” said Sanjeev Arora, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, after reviewing the project recently.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav assured the MP that the construction work on the bypass would begin soon and it would be completed within two years.