Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Less than 3% basmati, 1% direct seeding of rice technique in 2.59 lakh-hectare cultivated area

Non-basmati rice sown on 96% area under paddy cultivation in Ludhiana district

Paddy transplantation in a field in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 10

A whopping 96 per cent of the total area put under paddy in Ludhiana district was cultivated with non-basmati rice as the current Kharif sowing season 2022-23 concluded here on Wednesday, the administration has confirmed.

While less than 3 per cent of the cultivated area was sown with basmati rice, little over 1 per cent of the total 2.59 lakh hectares, which was maximum area put under paddy cultivation in the state, was cultivated through the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique, in which seeds are sown in the field rather than by transplanting seedlings from the nursery, the official figures have revealed.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told The Tribune here on Wednesday that a total of 2,58,600 hectares area was put under paddy cultivation in the district, of which 2,48,253 hectares were sown with non-basmati rice, which accounted for 96 per cent, 7,550 hectares with basmati, accounting for 2.92 per cent, and 2,797 hectares of area was cultivated through the DSR technique, which was 1.08 per cent of the total area.

She said the district administration ran an extensive awareness and education drive to motivate farmers to opt for the DSR, for which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had given a clarion call to save water and natural resources in the agrarian state.

Divulging block-wise paddy sowing figures, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) Amanjit Singh said the Sidhwan Bet block had topped the district, with the maximum of 33,294 hectares of area put under paddy cultivation while the Ludhiana block has witnessed the minimum paddy sowing in 13,701 hectares.

He said the Sidhwan Bet block had cultivated 32,800 hectares with non-basmati rice, 200 hectares with basmati, and 294 hectares of area was sown through the DSR.

Among other blocks, Ludhiana has cultivated 13,300 hectares with non-basmati rice, 200 hectares with basmati, and 201 with the DSR, Mangat with 31,000 hectares non-basmati, 103 hectares basmati, 331 hectares DSR, Pakhowal 22,100 hectares non-basmati, 100 hectares basmati, 243 DSR, Sudhar 28,145 hectares non-basmati, 650 hectares basmati, 312 hectares DSR, Jagraon 27,900 hectares non-basmati, 3,280 hectares basmati, 457 hectares DSR, Dehlon 20,040 hectares non-basmati, 126 hectares basmati, 171 hectares DSR, Doraha 18,789 hectares non-basmati, 91 hectares basmati, 153 hectares DSR, Khanna 18,439 non-basmati, 1,050 hectares basmati, 129 hectares DSR, Samrala 12,940 hectares non-basmati, 850 hectares basmati, 182 hectares DSR, and Machhiwara block has put 22,800 hectares under non-basmati, 900 hectares basmati, and 324 hectares was sown with the DSR technique.

Of the total DSR paddy cultivation in 2,797 hectares, 2,751 hectares, which accounted for 98.36 per cent, were sown with non-basmati rice and 46 hectares, accounting for 1.64 per cent per cent, was put under basmati variety.

The CAO added that 1,264 farmers have cultivated their land with the DSR technique and their applications were being verified for releasing them financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre as announced by the state government.

He said Manpreet Singh of Talwara village in Sidhwan Bet and Lakhvir Singh of Gobindgarh village in Sudhar had sown 35 acres each through the DSR, followed by Mahinder Singh of Bhairomuna village 34 acres, Shingara Singh of Swaddi Khurd village 31 acres, Sukhwinder Singh of Uchai Daud village 27 acres, Lakhwinder Singh of Sehjomajra village and Balvir Singh of Goansgarh village 25 acres each, Jarnail Singh of Hans Kalan village and Sukhwinder Singh of Ismailpur village 20 acres each, and Jagdeep Singh of Jhamat village in the Ludhiana block has put his 18 acres under the DSR cultivation.

FILE PHOTO

DSR cultivators to be incentivised: DC

We will be releasing Rs 1,500 per acre financial aid to farmers, who had opted for the DSR technique, as per the directions of the CM. We will also continue to motivate peasants to shun traditional paddy sowing and opt for the DSR technique, which saves natural resources. — Surabhi Malik, DC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
J & K

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

2
Punjab

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

3
Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

4
Nation

Gautam Adani to get 'Z' category security

5
Punjab

Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

6
Nation

Comedian Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' following heart attack

7
Punjab

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked at 7 Mile in Mandi

9
Punjab

Gangster Happy Bhullar used crime money for gold: Police

10
Haryana

Panipat gets country's first 2G ethanol plant

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur’s resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...

Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured

4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down

The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar’s brother

China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother

Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Cities

View All

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Ahead of I-Day, cops step up vigil, hold flag marches in Amritsar

Amritsar civic body launches awareness campaign on property tax rebate

Remembering the institute that came to the rescue of repatriated patients

Support slain Sikh political prisoner's family: Ramoowalia

3 snatchers held; 20 cell phones recovered

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Indian flag displayed at Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh

Tricolour displayed at SFJ leader Gurpatwant Pannu’s house in Chandigarh, US-based terrorist had asked Sikh youths to hoist Khalistani flag on I-Day

Glitch in Himachal leaves most Chandigarh areas powerless

Illegal colonies in Panchkula district to be regularised

Panchkula: Teacher booked for assault

Chandigarh: Sector 7 nightclubs nightmare for area residents

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police gets pics of accused clicked to match them with CCTV footage

Delhi makes face masks mandatory in public places, Rs 500 fine for violators

The way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory ahead of Independence Day

Delhi LG Saxena orders FIR against 9 retired, 2 serving DDA officials in 9-year-old financial misappropriation case

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Sikh leaders, Shiv Sena come face to face during protest against Aamir Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in Jalandhar

Notice to 2 schools over 'encroachment' on park

6 yrs on, UID numbers for properties a distant dream

Transformer, pole shifted, rly underbridge work to start soon

GST officials raid three showrooms

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates’ licence scam in Ludhiana

Bar Council unearths major fake advocates' licence scam in Ludhiana

Couple withdraws Rs 3L from landlord's account in Ludhiana, arrested

Covid: 31 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Two killed in road accidents in Ludhiana

Patiala MC’s weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Patiala MC's weekly outreach to resolve civic issues

Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Patiala: 'Jhola Mission' to reduce plastic use

MC survey to identify fire-prone places in Patiala

Cong holds march in Rajpura to mark 75 years of freedom