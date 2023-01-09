Non-compliance: Court summons MC officials, orders attachment of salaries

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 8

In its hearing regarding the non-compliance of National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders regarding removal of concrete around one square metre of land near the roots of trees, the Court of Civil Judge, Senior Division, Harsimranjit Singh, has directed the Municipal Commissioner to appear in person during the next date of hearing and sought the presence of the Executive Engineers of all four zones of the MC.

NGT Order On Concrete Removal Around Trees

Their presence has been ordered to be procured through bailable warrants in the sum of Rs 5,000 each. The court has also ordered that the salaries of all these four XENs of the MC be attached.

During the hearing of the petition on January 3 with regard to covering one square metre area around trees with concrete or interlocking tiles, petitioner Kapil Arora had submitted that the orders passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) were not being implemented in letter and in spirit by the authorities.

He had stated that even in ongoing new works, an area of one square metre around trees was being covered with tiles or concrete.

Taking note of the submission, the court also asked the chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and Chief Administrator, GLADA, to appear in the court and submit affidavits to the effect that they had removed interlocking tiles from around the trees under their jurisdiction.

In addition, the Executive Engineers concerned of both the LIT and the GLADA have also been ordered to not release any amount to contractors till further orders from the court.

The case will come up for next hearing on February 1.

Arora said after the directions of the court, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) had sent letters to the MC and GLADA to provide information regarding roads, parks and wards/ colonies under their jurisdiction for verification of compliance with NGT directions but both had failed to provide any details.

He said: “The DFO has done detailed surveys and prepared comprehensive charts of hundreds of trees around which concrete covers have not been removed by the MC and GLADA even after giving undertakings to the court to this effect.”

“The DFO has said in the report that the MC, GLADA and LIT, it seems, are deliberately and intentionally ignoring the directions of the tribunal and causing huge loss of public money in terms of tiles fixed in the prohibited area around the trees.”

‘Civic body, GLADA failed to provide info to DFO’

Petitioner Kapil Arora said after the directions of the court, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) had sent letters to the MC and GLADA to provide information regarding roads, parks and wards/colonies under their jurisdiction for verification of compliance with NGT directions but both the bodies had failed to provide any details. The DFO has said in the report that the MC, GLADA and LIT were deliberately ignoring the directions of the tribunal, he added.