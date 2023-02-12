Non-functional elevators irk patients at the Mother and Child Hospital in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 11

Lifts at Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) are lying defunct causing inconvenience to patients. Ideally, elevators should be operational 24x7 in the hospital, but the non-functional lifts have only added to the woes of the patients.

There are three lifts installed at MCH for the patients, but in the absence of their working condition patients are left in the lurch.

The MCH was set up in 2014 taking into care every facility that should be provided to the expectant and newly mothers and these lifts were set up at the cost of Rs 50 lakh. Non-availability of the funds to hire lift operators is also cited as one of the reasons behind the non-functional lifts.

Two lifts were set up for the patients while one was for the doctors. Single lift has a capacity for six patients and a stretcher. The capacity of the lift designated for the doctors is up to six persons.

The operation theatre in on the first floor so going to the OT and then shifting the patient to the room or ward becomes a difficult task as sometimes stretchers are also not available.

One of the doctors from the gynaecology ward said thee lifts are lying non-operational while the patients need it badly. “The hospital is not making them operational in the absence of lift operators. People from all walks of life come to Civil Hospital and starting lifts without lift operators can prove risky as there is always a risk factor involved,” he said.

Roopak, who recently had a C-section at the hospital, said in the absence of lifts and had to walk up to the OT for her operation. “Since I had a low haemoglobin, it was very difficult to walk up the stairs, lifts should be made operational,” she said.

An attendant of the patient in the gynaecology ward said that her daughter is facing huge difficulty in climbing the stairs and lifts should be made operational by the hospital.

Dr Amarjeet Kaur, Senior Medical Officer, MCH, said these lifts are lying non-operational since long and in the absence of manpower to operate the lifts, it has become very difficult to make them operational. Now, that there is a plan to upgrade the hospital to a 200-bedded hospital so lifts will be required for smooth functioning of the hospital and they have written to the higher authorities for the same.