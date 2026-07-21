Non-functional lift at court complex troubles visitors

Climbing seven floors in this humid and hot weather for people, especially senior citizens and women, is certainly a tough task. Of only two lifts meant for visitors, one of these at the District Court Complex is not working for the past several days but the authorities are not bothered about the harassment caused to the public.

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Gurpreet Singh Mandiani from Mandiani village, near here, said he had some work at the court complex and had to go to the third and fourth floors for the same.

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“Today, one of the two lifts was not working. A few days ago also when I visited the place, only one lift was functioning. Hundreds of people visit the complex despite that the authorities have failed to fix the same,” he said.

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Surinder Kumar, another visitor, complained that since only one lift was working, a queue was witnessed on a daily basis in front of the elevators. “Elderly people, women and patients suffering from asthma and heart-related issues visit the place but all are supposed to use the only operational lift,” a visitor said.

DBA secretary Himanshu Walia said both lifts need to be replaced with new ones. Even after a few days of repairs, the lifts again start troubling visitors. These were installed when the courts were shifted from old court complex, situated near Pavillion Mall, to the new court complex in 2005.