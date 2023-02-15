Non-implementation of revised pay scales at PAU, GADVASU: Protest continues for 7th day

Ludhiana, February 14
Teachers of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) continued with their protest against the state government for the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales notification.
Teacher unions of both universities have suspended routine work until the new pay scale is implemented. The agitation entered its seventh day today.
Meanwhile, people continued to face inconvenience due to the ongoing strike. Pet owners are having a difficult time as the staff is not attending to even emergency cases. People from the entire state come to GADVASU to get their animals treated.
Students from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) also came to GADVASU today with a stray dog that required treatment but they had to return without treatment due to the strike.
“We came all the way to get treatment for this stray dog who was in need of immediate care but here, nobody attended to it despite our repeated requests due to the strike,” they said.
Farmers are also returning back from PAU without consultations as the staff have completely shut down teaching, clinical, extension and research activities.
