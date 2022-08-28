Non-teaching staff raise issues with MP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 27

A delegation of non-teaching employees of government aided colleges comprising Jagdeep Singh, Aswani Thakur, Ranbir Kumar and Gajinder Singh met Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana and discussed with him their pending issues with state government.

“We want implementation of 6th pay commission recommendations as per given to their counterparts Punjab Government employees as per the pay parity. Release of notification in respect to revised pay scale w.e.f. 01-12-2011 to certain categories as per the recommendation of anomaly committee,” they said.