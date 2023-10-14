Non-transfer of reserved land for EWS: GLADA bans property registration in 22 colonies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

Chief Administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) Sagar Setia (IAS) said today that the authority had imposed a ban on property registration in as many as 22 colonies falling in its jurisdiction for not transferring land reserved for economically weaker sections (EWS) as per government instructions.

The CA said GLADA had directed promoters of the 22 colonies to transfer land reserved for EWS category to the state government but they failed to comply with the orders. Subsequently, the authority had initiated a ban on property registration in the colonies under the provisions of PAPRA Act.

Sub registrars of the areas concerned have been asked to strictly implement the orders of GLADA in their respective jurisdictions.

Sagar Setia said as per the policy, the promoters of the colonies had to keep five per cent land reserved for the EWS category.

The officials said the colonies failed to comply with the orders included Crown Town, Lalton Kalan village, Ludhiana; Rajgadh Estates, Phase 1, Extension 1 Birmi village, Ludhiana; Ludhiana Green, Jainpur village, Ludhiana; Palm Enclave Il, Bulara village, Ludhiana district; Gitika Valley, Sangowal village, Ludhiana district; Carlton Wood Homes-2, Ayali Khurd village, Ludhiana; Platinum City, Mansooran village, Ludhiana; Ram Rajya Enclave, Majra village, Khanna tehsil; Green Valley Agwar Gujiran village, Jagraon tehsil, Ludhiana; Maharaja Aggarsen Enclave, Khanpur village, Ludhiana; Gulmohar Green, Jodhan village; Rattan Ekta Vihar Ext-1, Dhandra village, Ludhiana; Goldust Township, Alamgir village, Ludhiana district; Solitaire Homes, Daad and Threekay villages, Ludhiana district; Umbera Homez, Banohar tehsil, Mullapur Dakha, Ludhiana district; The River Heights, Birmi village, Ludhiana district; Group Housing Project, Palace Enclave, Agwar Gujran-2 village, Jagraon; Ozone County Bughipura and Talvandi Bhagerian village, Moga; Green City, Ghall Kalan and Dhatt village, Moga; Ozone County Extension-I, Bugipure and Talwandi Bhageria, Moga; Bhupindera Estate-Il, Virk village and Park Avenue, Sekhwan village, Zira tehsil.