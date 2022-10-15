None tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 14
According to the office of the Civil Surgeon none of the samples tested positive for Covid on Friday and no loss of life was reported in the district. The Civil Surgeon, Dr Hitinder Kaur, said now, a total of 1,13,567 persons had tested positive in the district since the outbreak of Covid and 3,017 succumbed to the virus.
