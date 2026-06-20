Noone to pamper this father, yet he keeps fighting for his grandchildren’s future

The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father’s Day, a day when children and grandchildren honour and pamper their fathers. But for 72-year-old Karun Jha, the occasion carries little significance. Unaware of the celebration itself, Jha continues a struggle that began decades ago, first as a father and now as a grandfather.

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A familiar face to many Ludhiana residents, Jha can often be seen near Park Plaza Chowk, moving from one passerby to another, selling pens under the scorching sun and in the city’s bustling traffic.

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Hailing from Bihar, Jha came to Ludhiana nearly 25 years ago in search of work. He found employment as a checker at a hosiery unit in Dhandari and spent years supporting his family. During that period, he raised his three children — two daughters, who are now married, and a son, all of whom continue to live in Bihar.

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However, advancing age and deteriorating eyesight eventually forced him to leave his job. To survive, he turned to selling pens on the busy roads in city.

Asked why he continues to work at an age when most people would prefer to rest, Jha’s eyes welled up with tears.

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“My son lives in the village and has three children. He does not earn enough to meet their educational expenses,” he said. “But I want my grandchildren to study, build a better future and not live the life I have lived.”

Determined to keep their dreams alive, Jha sends up to Rs 7,000 every month for his grandchildren’s education.

Living alone in Ludhiana, Jha spends his nights at a parking area near Bhai Bala Chowk. Kind-hearted strangers occasionally come forward to help him, but he insists on earning his livelihood with dignity and not by begging.

“I have never begged. I sell pens,” he said in a choked voice. “People buy them because they see an old man working hard and understand that he must be in need. I visit my family in Bihar twice a year for a few days.”

While many fathers will spend Father’s Day surrounded by loved ones, Jha will continue doing what he has done for years, selling pens and quietly sacrificing his own comfort so that his grandchildren can receive an education and a chance to lead a better life.