Noorwala Road potholes serious threat, residents seek speedy action

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 20

Perilous potholes on Noorwala Road, situated outside the MC’s jurisdiction, continue to pose a grave threat to life of commuters. Despite numerous complaints from residents of various colonies and villages regarding the road’s deteriorating condition, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

Road’s condition worsens in monsoon With the onset of this year’s rainy season, the road’s condition has further worsened. Large potholes have filled with rainwater, making it challenging to pass through badly damaged sections of the stretch.

With the onset of this year’s rainy season, the road’s condition has further worsened. Large potholes have filled with rainwater, making it challenging to pass through badly damaged sections of the stretch.

Now, residents are demanding an urgent reconstruction or recarpeting of the road, which according to them serves as a vital link between the city and several colonies and nearby villages, including Noorwala, Jamalpur Leli and Shujatwal.

Charanjit Singh of Noorwala Road, said he had witnessed multiple accidents on the broken stretch for a long period. But no authorities had taken any initiative to repair the road. Potholes have grown in size and no repair work was done even before this year’s rainy season. Commuters have been facing inconvenience in rainy days this year too as the road’s repair was neglected in the past.

Talwinder Singh, a commuter, expressed anger and said despite the road causing several mishaps, the authorities and elected representatives remain inactive. Taxpayers expect timely road repairs as it was part of the government’s responsibility.

“Despite the media highlighting the road’s deplorable condition multiple times, the administration has failed to take any action, giving an impression that they are waiting for more accidents to happen,” he said.

Shopkeepers along Noorwala Road complain that flying dust causes trouble for them and commuters alike.

In October 2022, Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian claimed that the proposal for recarpeting Noorwala Road had been sent to the minister concerned. He had then stated that the work would begin within two months. But it had not been commenced to date.

An official from the PWD said the file related to the repair of Noorwala Road was approved and some funds for the project had also been received. The remaining funds would be expected soon. After completion of all processes, the work would be commenced to repair the road.