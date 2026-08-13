Noorwala Road stretch remains dug up two months after pipeline work

A major stretch of Noorwala Road has been left in a damaged condition for nearly two months after being dug up for laying pipes under the 24x7 canal water supply and sewerage project, with rain now worsening the situation and exposing newly laid pipelines at several places.

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The road was excavated around four to five months ago for laying a pipeline under the World Bank-funded water supply project. Sewerage pipes were also laid along the stretch. Though pipeline work has reportedly been completed for nearly a km, the road has not been properly restored.

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With the monsoon adding to the woes, portions of the road have started sinking and potholes have appeared. At some locations, pipes laid underneath are now visible from the damaged road surface, raising concerns among commuters and residents.

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The residents said the responsibility for restoring the road after completion of the pipeline work lies with the agency executing the project. Despite repeated requests, the restoration work had not been taken up.

Shopkeepers and residents said they had also submitted complaints to the MC Commissioner, seeking immediate repair of the road but to no avail.

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The condition has become particularly difficult for motorists and pedestrians during rain. Water collects in uneven portions of the road, making it difficult to judge potholes and damaged patches. Residents fear that a two-wheeler rider or pedestrian could suffer serious injuries if the road caves in further.

Vivek Kumar, a resident, questioned why the road was not restored before the monsoon despite the authorities being aware of the approaching rainy season.

Previous road cave-ins raise concern

The situation has also brought back concerns over repeated road cave-ins in the city. Residents pointed towards the recent road collapse near Hotel On and the damaged stretch near Kitchlu Nagar and said the civic authorities should inspect such locations technically rather than merely carrying out temporary repairs.

They said a proper assessment of the road surface and underground pipelines was necessary to avert any untoward incident. They have urged the MC and the agency concerned to inspect the entire Noorwala Road stretch, restore the damaged portions and ensure that the road was made safe for traffic at the earliest.