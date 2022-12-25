 Noose tightens: 60 gangs busted this year by police : The Tribune India

Noose tightens: 60 gangs busted this year by police

220 held, 183 cases traced; huge cache of arms, ammunition seized

Noose tightens: 60 gangs busted this year by police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi being produced in a court in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 24

The Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have neutralised at least 60 gangs, arrested 220 gangsters, traced 183 cases of various crimes and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and valuables from their possession during this year so far, officials have said.

It was probably for the first time that the Commissionerate Police, under the special drive launched by the Punjab Police, had launched a no-holds-barred offensive against the gangsters.

Taking up the cudgels against the criminal gangs and their members, the Commissionerate Police not only caught hold of several gangsters while they were planning to strike but also brought many of them on production warrants from various prisons where they were already lodged to make them join investigations in various criminal cases in which they were found involved or wanted.

“This helped avert several gang wars and hate crimes besides solving many cases in which these gangsters were evading their arrests for long,” a senior police officer told The Tribune.

“From inciting public sentiments on various issues to promoting crime, spreading hate, planning and executing robberies and heists, vehicle thefts, ATM card cloning, impersonation, and indulging in gang wars were all they involved in,” the officer disclosed, while adding that those lodged in jails were found to be the kingpin and masterminds in most of the cases solved with their arrests.

The details of action taken against the gangs, compiled by the Commissionerate Police, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, revealed that the sustained campaign against the gangsters since January 1 this year helped neutralise 60 gangs of criminals, arrest 220 members of the busted gangs, trace 183 criminal cases in which they were involved and wanted, besides recovery of huge cache of arms, ammunition and valuables worth lakh of rupees.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the arrested gangsters included 30 local made pistols, a .45-bore pistol made in the US, 28 cartridges of .45-bore, a rugger pistol .9 mm made in Germany, 15 magazines, 154 cartridges, a .12-bore double barrel gun, 14 cartridges, 36 sharp-edged firearms, a dummy pistol, seven iron rods, five swords, four other sharp-edged weapons, and a knife.

The valuables recovered from the apprehended members of the notorious gangs included eight trucks, 13 cars, three jeeps, 17 scooters, two e-rickshaws, three auto-rickshaws, 20-kg motorcycle spare parts, 222 mobile phone sets, 84 mobile phone chargers, eight memory cards, two gold bangles, a gold ring, a laptop, 31 ATM cards, an Aadhaar card, an identity card of Punjab Police, two WiFi dongles, five electronic SIM card devices, an answer sheet of IELTS question paper, 17 engines, tyres, radiators, vehicle spare parts, gas cutters, cylinders, $200, and Rs 5,21,700 cash.

