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Home / Ludhiana / Northern Railway to run festival special trains

Northern Railway to run festival special trains

Destinations: Saharsa, Darbhanga, Gaya, Kolkata

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TNS
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Passengers queue up at Ludhiana railway station to buy train tickets to reach their native places for Diwali.
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In view of the upcoming festivals and to ensure convenient travel for passengers, the Ferozepur division of Northern Railway will operate reserved festival special trains between Ludhiana and Saharsa, Darbhanga, Gaya and Kolkata, a railway official said.
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Train number 04656 Ludhiana-Saharsa-Ludhiana reserved festival special train will leave Ludhiana for Saharsa on November 6, 9 and 11 (three trips). It will depart Ludhiana at 5.35 pm and reach Saharsa at 11.50 pm the next day after a journey of 30 hours and 15 minutes.

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The return special, Train number 04655, will leave Saharsa for Ludhiana on November 8, 11 and 13 (three trips). It will depart Saharsa at 3.50 am and arrive in Ludhiana at 8.35 am after 28 hours and 45 minutes.

These trains will halt at Dhandari Kalan, Sirhind, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Burhwal, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Shahpur Patoree, Bachwara, Barauni, Begusarai, Khagaria and Mansi in both directions.

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Train number 04662 will depart Ludhiana for Darbhanga on November 7, 10 and 11 (three trips) at 6.30 am and reach Darbhanga at 10 am the next day after 27 hours and 30 minutes. The return special, Train number 04661, will leave Darbhanga for Ludhiana on November 8, 11 and 12 (three trips) at 1 pm and arrive in Ludhiana at 5.10 pm after 28 hours and 10 minutes. Train halt stations will be Dhandari Kalan, Sirhind, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Burhwal, Gonda, Basti, Khalilabad, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Bhatni, Siwan, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur.

A railway official further said that Train number 04664 will leave Ludhiana for Gaya on November 12 (one trip) at 6.30 am and reach Gaya at 8 am the next day after 25 hours and 30 minutes. The return special, Train number 04663, will depart Gaya for Ludhiana on November 13 (one trip) at 11 am and arrive in Ludhiana at 12.50 pm the next day after 25 hours and 50 minutes. It's halt stations include Dhandari Kalan, Sirhind, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Aalumnagar, Utraitia, Rae Bareli, Maa Belha Devi Dham Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Bhabua Road, Sasaram and Dehri-on-Sone.

Similarly, train number 04666 will depart Ludhiana for Kolkata on November 6 (one trip) at 6.30 am and reach Kolkata at 9.45 pm the next day after 39 hours and 15 minutes. The return special, Train number 04665, will leave Kolkata for Ludhiana on November 7 (one trip) at 11.50 pm and arrive in Ludhiana at 12.50 pm after 37 hours. It's halt stations will be

Dhandari Kalan, Sirhind, Rajpura, Ambala Cantt, Yamunanagar Jagadhri, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Burhwal, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chauri Chaura, Deoria Sadar, Bhatni, Siwan, Chhapra, Sonpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Bachwara, Barauni, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan, Asansol, Durgapur, Khana, Barddhaman, Bandel and Naihati.

Railways requested the passengers to avail the facility of these festival special trains and make their journey smooth and comfortable, says Basant Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Northern Railway, Ferozepur.

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