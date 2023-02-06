Northern Railways get 17 pc more funds for projects

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 5

Northern Railway has been allocated Rs 25,305.84 cr for the financial year 2023-24 which is 17 per cent higher than the funds provided last year (Rs 21,701.40 cr) in the Union Budget.

This was stated by Divisional Railway Manager, Firozepur Division of Northern Railway Seema Sharma, in an interactive session on highlights of Budget allocation for railways for the financial year 2023-24.

She said financial allocation for the next year were significantly higher in comparison to outlay for current year for expansion of railway traffic facilities, yard remodelling (1,234 per cent), road safety overbridges/ underbridges (23 per cent), track renewals (25 per cent), bridges, tunnel works & approaches (124 per cent), signalling and telecommunication works (33 per cent), electrical works (181 per cent), workshop including production units (254 per cent), staff welfare (27 per cent), customer amenities (2,088 per cent) and other specified works (94 per cent).

Giving details of Budget allocation for ongoing and proposed railway infrastructure development projects in Punjab, Sharma said an amount of Rs 1,415 crore had been sanctioned by the Finance Minister for the next financial year. Laying of new lines on Nangal Dam-Talwara section (83.74-km) and new siding on Mukerian-Talwara section (29.16-km) would get Rs 450 cr while ongoing work on Chandigarh-Baddi section (93.23-km) would get Rs 452.50 cr, she said.