Not being paid ‘rightful price’, farmers rue

Many farmers are claiming that they are not being paid their rightful dues in the mandis, with a large chunk of the profit going into the pockets of the vegetable mafia, involving a long chain of people.

Advertisement

This is compounded by the fact that the minimum and maximum temperatures have witnessed a considerable decline as the winter season tightens its grip. Farmers who have sown wheat appear comfortable as the temperature is suitable for the crop. At the same time, those who have sown crops like potato, cauliflower or tomatoes fear that extreme weather conditions along with fog might damage the crops and green fodder.

Advertisement

On Monday evening, on Pakhowal Road, a tractor-trolley driver was seen selling the potatoes for Rs 10–12 per kg. Those buying 10 kg of potatoes were asked to pay just Rs 100. However, in mandis or through vegetable vendors, potatoes are sold for Rs 25–30 per kg. When asked, the trolley driver, Tejinder Singh from near Narangwal, said that Rs 12 per kg was still acceptable, but in mandis, arhtiyas were buying the crop for Rs 6-7 per kg, forcing farmers to bear losses.

Advertisement

“I have my own tractor-trolley and managed to park it near Phullanwal on Pakhowal Road. The potatoes were sold within three hours as residents found the rates much cheaper than those in mandis or shops. The mafia runs the mandis and the shares go from the lower level to those higher up in power,” Tejinder rued.

Farmer leader Tarsem Singh Jodhan from Jodhan village said that arhtiyas and middlemen in mandis were running an organised racket that did not allow farmers to sell their produce independently.

Advertisement

“I have sown seasonal crops like potato and cauliflower on 16 acres in Jodhan. For cauliflower, a farmer has to shell out approximately Rs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 per acre on seedlings alone. Besides, there are expenses related to fertilisers, irrigation and other inputs. We sell the crop for just Rs 8-10 per kg, while consumers buy it for Rs 30-40 per kg. The entire profit is divided among arhtiyas, mafia, musclemen, elected representatives in many areas and the Mandi Board staff. The farmer always remains at a loss,” Jodhan said.

Echoing similar views, Kulwinder Soni said that when there was a glut in the market, as in the case of potatoes, prices declined drastically. “Still, consumers continue to pay higher rates, while farmers remain the lone sufferers as the mandi mafia pays them much less,” he added.