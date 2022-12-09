Not just corn, its silky cover also has health benefits, say experts

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, December 8

Winter is here and we often relish steamed or roasted corn on a cold evening. But did you know that the silky cover (corn silk) which we often discard has way more health benefits than the corn itself. Eat the corn and keep the silk corn to prepare a steaming cup of corn silk tea or convert it into powder to be added to various dishes. “The processing of maize results in a tremendous amount of corn silk (byproduct) which is highly ignored as an agricultural waste but has numerous health benefits and was a secret ingredient in ancient medicines to heal several chronic health conditions,” said Manpreet Kaur from the Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

“Consumption of corn silk as corn silk tea is the best suitable way. However, it can be incorporated in powder form in various food products like pasta, expanded snacks, cookies etc.,” said Sonika Sharma from the department.

Corn silk contains natural antioxidants and is a potential source of functional compounds such as flavonoids, alkaloids, polysaccharides, organic acids, volatile oils, trace elements and multivitamins, added Sharma.

“Corn silk is utilised as a diuretic agent to relieve the passage of stones from urinary bladder and kidney. Its extract contains a high amount of maysin, a type of flavonoid specifically found in corn. Maysin has anti-obesity and antioxidant effects. It has various medicinal properties which help in treating several health problems like chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infection, anxiety, inflammation, diabetes and blood cholesterol levels,” said Kiran Grover from the same department of PAU.