Notice issued to District Bar Association, Ludhiana, as ‘BJP’ printed on power of attorneys

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 19

A controversy has arisen over the printing of the word ‘BJP’ on the power of attorneys that were prepared by the District Bar Association, Ludhiana, and issued to lawyers. A section of lawyers condemned the incident terming it to be unfortunate that the ‘vakalatnamas’ meant for filing before the courts were being used as propaganda in favour of BJP.

Harish Rai Dhanda, member Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, has condemned the incident. He said some DBA office-bearers are BJP supporters, which caused all this.

Former DBA president Parupkar Ghumman termed it to be unfortunate. Former District Bar Association president Gurpal Singh Gill said it was highly condemnable and name of political parties should not be used in Bar. He said that the present DBA executive is responsible for this. Former district attorney and former additional advocate general Punjab Amar Ashok Pathak has urged the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to take immediate action in this serious lapse. Former DBA secretary TPS Dhaliwal said strict action must be taken against the guilty person at the earliest. The Election Commission has taken cognizance of this controversy and the DC issued a notice to the DBA.

When contacted, DBA president Chetan Verma said there was no intentional effort to promote the BJP, rather it was an error on the part of the printer and he has been directed by the DBA to stop printing and publication of such vakaltnama as certain members had brought all this into their knowledge and raised serious concerns.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP