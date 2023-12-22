Notice issued to ‘illegal’ colony

Ludhiana, December 21
The Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to the developer of an alleged unauthorised colony in Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Sherpur Kalan.
According to the notice issued by MC’s ATP at Zone B, a complaint has been received indicating attempts to sell plots in a 4-5 acre land through an illegal layout. The developer has been told to present any document related to the colony in three days. Failure to comply will result in legal action as per rules.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation to track down terrorists in J-K’s Poonch begins
5 army personnel were killed and two others injured in a ter...
After Joe Biden expresses inability to travel to Delhi, French President Emmanuel Macron to be Republic Day chief guest
India had invited US President Joe Biden to grace the occasi...
One person dies in Kerala as state records 265 new Covid-19 cases
Of the 328 coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8...
BSF intercepts drone, seizes contraband in Punjab's Fazilka
The contraband is suspected to be heroin