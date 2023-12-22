Notice issued to ‘illegal’ colony

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 21

The Municipal Corporation has issued a notice to the developer of an alleged unauthorised colony in Baba Deep Singh Nagar, Sherpur Kalan.

According to the notice issued by MC’s ATP at Zone B, a complaint has been received indicating attempts to sell plots in a 4-5 acre land through an illegal layout. The developer has been told to present any document related to the colony in three days. Failure to comply will result in legal action as per rules.

