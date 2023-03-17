Notice issued to liquor shop

Ludhiana, March 16
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued a notice to a liquor shop near the Dhandari flyover, directing its owner to present the ownership documents of the vend. The vend has allegedly been constructed on a green belt on the national highway.
The civic body recently carried out an anti-encroachment drive and removed slums from the green belt near the flyover. Questions were raised as to how the liquor vend has been constructed in the area.
MC’s Building Inspector Harjit Singh said it was a green belt area where a liquor vend had been constructed. “We have issued a notice to the liquor vend owner. If the persons failed to present the land ownership document, required action would be taken in this regard,” he said.
MC’s ATP Sunil Kumar said they were looking into the matter.
