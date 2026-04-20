Notice of motion to MC, Trust on illegal commercial activities

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has taken cognisance of large-scale illegal commercial activities being carried out in a residential area of Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana.

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The matter was heard a day before by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry in a public interest litigation. Upon hearing the submissions, the high court ordered to issue notice of motion to the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, and Ludhiana Improvement Trust.

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The counsel for the said respondents accepted notice and sought time to file reply, which was granted. The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 21.

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The petition raises serious concerns regarding rampant and unchecked commercial activities being carried out on a stretch connecting Hambran Road to Ferozepur Road, which forms part of a residential zone under the approved layout plan of Kitchlu Nagar developed by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust.

It has been highlighted that despite the area being a designated residential one, several premises have been converted into commercial establishments, including Dhami Eye Centre, Lyalpur Sweets and Mittal Nursing Home, among others.

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The issue had earlier been raised before the high court in a previous round of litigation, wherein the municipal corporation was directed to decide the representation submitted regarding these violations.

Pursuant thereto, the municipal corporation had passed an order dated March 13, 2023, wherein it categorically acknowledged that several residents of Kitchlu Nagar were carrying out illegal commercial activities on their premises.

Despite such findings by the authorities themselves, no effective remedial action has been taken, and the illegal activities continue unabated, causing traffic congestion, parking issues, environmental concerns and hardship to residents.

The matter was argued by advocate, who highlighted both ongoing violations and the prior admission by the authorities concerned, prompting the high court to issue a notice.