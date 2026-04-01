Notice to cops on anticipatory bail plea by Cong leader Indi

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Gurpreet Kaur has issued a notice to the police for April 17 on an anticipatory bail application filed by Congress leader Inderjit Singh Indi, husband of party councillor Parminder Kaur, in connection with a recent assault case in Ludhiana.

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Taking cognisance of the matter, the court sought a response from the police while fixing the matter for hearing on the next date.

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According to the case, the Ludhiana police recently registered an FIR against Indi, alleging that he assaulted workers engaged in road construction near Saggu Chowk. A purported video of the incident had also gone viral on social media.

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The complaint stated that some unidentified individuals were threatening and obstructing labourers carrying out construction work in the area. During the investigation, ASI Subhash Chand reportedly received information at the spot indicating Indi’s involvement in obstructing the work and assaulting labourers, following which he was named in the case. The matter will now be taken up by the court on April 17.

Move sparks political storm in Ludhiana

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The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation has registered an FIR against Inderjit Singh ‘Indi’, husband of Ward 61 councillor Parminder Kaur and a close aide of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The move has triggered political reactions, raising the temperature in the city’s civic politics.

On Thursday, councillors from the Congress and BJP came together on a common platform, holding a joint press conference to denounce what they termed as the government’s “high-handedness.” They warned that attempts to intimidate opposition councillors through administrative pressure would not be tolerated.

Congress councillor Pankaj Sharma declared that all parties were united on the issue, “We will face the challenge head-on. Councillors will not bow to threats”.

District Congress president Sanjay Talwar was among the first to react, cautioning the police and administration against “bullying Congress workers.” He asserted that such actions would be resisted at all costs.

Councillor Pankaj Kaka alleged that false cases were being repeatedly filed against Indi to silence opposition voices. He accused the government of using municipal officials as pawns, pressuring them to testify against Indi and transferring those who refused. “The Mayor and government are treating opposition councillors as if we were outsiders. It is unacceptable,” he said.

The united Opposition vowed to launch a strong protest campaign against what they termed as systematic harassment.