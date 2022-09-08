Notice to Punjab on bail plea of Simarjit Singh Bains

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 7

Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg today issued a notice to the state for producing record in the bail plea moved by former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains in a rape case. The arguments on the bail plea would be heard on September 9.

On July 11, 2020, Bains had surrendered before a local court following Supreme Court orders. He remained in police custody for more than a week. Thereafter, he was remanded in judicial custody and is now lodged at the Barnala Jail.

In his bail plea, Bains claimed to be innocent. He asserted that he had become victim of a conspiracy hatched by his opponents. During the police remand, no incriminating article was recovered from him, he claimed.

It has been asserted that the woman had made different versions at different times, which falsified her story. Earlier, she moved an application to the CM, levelling allegations against property dealer Sukhchain Singh (one accused in the case) for forcing her to have sexual relations with him.

Later, she reached a compromise on the matter and retracted from her previous statement with a plea that some words had been mentioned erroneously and her property matter had been settled.

Regarding the same property matter, she moved another application before the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, on November 16, 2020, mentioning she was raped between August 4 to October 1, 2020.

The FIR was registered against him on the orders of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh in July 2021. The chargesheet was filed against him before the court in December 2021.