Notices issued to Ludhiana Improvement Trust employees found absent

Ludhiana, April 29
Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhindar checked the staff attendance on Monday. During the check, it was found that several regular and outsourced employees of the trust were not present at their duty on time in the morning, and some employees took leave without obtaining permission, he said.
In relation to this, show cause notices were issued to the employees who were found absent or reached the office late. A warning was given to the staff that in future, all staff members must be present at their duty on time and must not engage in any kind of negligence during their duties.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...