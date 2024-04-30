Notices issued to Ludhiana Improvement Trust employees found absent

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

Ludhiana Improvement Trust Chairman Tarsem Singh Bhindar checked the staff attendance on Monday. During the check, it was found that several regular and outsourced employees of the trust were not present at their duty on time in the morning, and some employees took leave without obtaining permission, he said.

In relation to this, show cause notices were issued to the employees who were found absent or reached the office late. A warning was given to the staff that in future, all staff members must be present at their duty on time and must not engage in any kind of negligence during their duties.

