Notorious criminal held with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

The Crime Branch-1 wing of the city police on Tuesday arrested a notorious criminal and recovered three illegal weapons and one toy weapon from the accused.

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, of Giaspura.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varinder Singh Brar said a tip-off was received that the accused was a notorious criminal and was possessing illegal weapons. He is already facing cases of murder, kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Accordingly, the Crime Branch-1 team laid a trap and nabbed him after intercepting the accused near Kohara. The police party also recovered two .30 bore pistols with six live cartridges, one 9mm pistol and one dummy pistol from the accused, said the DCP.

During questioning, the accused admitted that he had got a 9mm pistol from a weapon supplier known to his friend Manpreet Singh Patwari of Kabir Nagar, Daba. Manpreet is currently lodged in the Jalandhar Central Jail in a drug smuggling case and still assisted the accused over phone in procuring the weapon. He had brought the other two pistols from illegal weapon suppliers of UP, said Brar.

The DCP said Manpreet would be brought on production warrant from jail and would be questioned about his links with illegal weapon suppliers. Notably, accused Amandeep was lodged in the maximum security jail of Nabha and came out on bail in January 2020.