 Notorious since militancy days; Dehlon, Abbuwal villages again under spotlight : The Tribune India

Notorious since militancy days; Dehlon, Abbuwal villages again under spotlight

The localities are native places of Mandeep Kaur, her accomplice Manjinder Mani, the purported masterminds of the Rs 8.49-crore cash van robbery case

Notorious since militancy days; Dehlon, Abbuwal villages again under spotlight

A dilapidated house at Behra in Dehlon where Mandeep Kaur was born and brought up. Tribune photo



Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 19

The arrests of Mandeep Kaur, alias Mona, and Manjinder Singh Mani, the masterminds behind the Rs 8.49-crore heist, reportedly the state’s biggest in recent times, has made the names of Dehlon and Abbuwal villages again famous on the world map of crime.

Mandeep Kaur's accomplice Manjinder Singh Mani (second from right) with Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar. File

While Dehlon has been known for conventional intensive interrogation during the days of militancy, a native of Abbuwal village and encountered terrorist, Baljinder Singh Baghela, had spread terror among the members of a particular community during the dark days of terrorism in the state.

Now, the masterminds behind the heist, Mona and Mani have, have once again put focus on their native localities.

“We never knew our village would become famous like this and we will not be able to explain how a girl born and brought up in a vague house of Behra could dare conspire such a heist,” said a resident of a Dalit locality situated in front of the police station across the road.

Now known as honey trapper ‘Dakoo Hasina’, Mandeep Kaur was a normal, frail schoolgoing girl until she joined as a volunteer for the Punjab Police during the Covid period, said a resident of the locality.

“She used to come as a normal student to my wife for tuition when she was doing her senior secondary. But her lifestyle changed drastically after she started working as a volunteer with the police during the pandemic,” said Jaswinder Singh, a resident.

Although Mona rarely stayed at the village, her ‘unusual’ activities were not hidden from the residents. She used to buy household items beyond the capacity of the family, creating problems for her late father Kuldeep Lala who used to work as a vegetable vendor. Mona was also accused of exploiting the innocence of men by implicating them in false cases and trapping tipsy youths through orchestra staff.

A police official, a resident of Khanna, a Kaind resident and a divorced husband were among others who had to silence her by paying compensations.

However, the other members of her family, except a brother, were told to be honest and hardworking.

“Her mother ‘Kaato’ has been working as daily wager at my marriage palace and we never received any complaint about her,” said Nirmal Chahal, the sarpanch of Dehlon village.

Manjinder Mani has also astonished the residents of his village Abbuwal that was once known for terror activities of the hardcore terrorist Baghela.

A statement by AAP volunteer Lucky Abbuwal about the alleged association of Mani with the ruling party in the state and the circulation of his pictures with Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar has also brought back focus on Abbuwal village. Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has alleged that Mani was a close associate of Thekedar.

Denying the allegations, the MLA has dared Bajwa to question his party’s MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai for whom Mani had allegedly been working as a party activist. To support his claims, Thekedar also came up with pictures showing Mani with Boparai in some political events.

Mani’s ‘associations’ turn up political heat

A statement by AAP volunteer Lucky Abbuwal about the alleged association of Manjinder Mani with the ruling party led senior Congress leader Partap Bajwa to allege that Mani was a close associate of Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar. Denying the allegations, the MLA shared pictures showing Mani with Congress MP Amar Singh Boparai and dared Bajwa to first question Boparai.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Wanted in India, Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar shot dead by unidentified assailants in Canada

2
Diaspora

Video: Who was Hardeep Nijjar and what was his role in Khalistan referendum in Brampton

3
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to Sikh Gurdwara Act to ensure 'free telecast' of Gurbani from Golden Temple: CM Mann

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

5
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone while dancing at Karan Deol's reception party

6
Haryana

Gadkari to open 11 flyovers from Delhi to Panipat on June 20

7
Nation

Kerala man arrested for making noisy scenes on board Air India flight from Abu Dhabi

8
Delhi

Gurugram: Woman dies by suicide by jumping from fourth floor of Ambience Mall

9
Punjab

Punjab govt to bring bill to bar Governor from holding Chancellor's post in state universities

10
Amritsar

BJP setting up NCB in Amritsar for political gains, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Top News

It will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi says as he leaves for US

PM leaves for US, says ‘together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges’

Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Says attending the event has given him energy and strength

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police

Gujarat couple seeking to enter US illegally held captive in Iran by Pakistani agent: Police

A process is on to register an FIR in this connection at Kru...

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name? Here is how he got exposed

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed

The authorities say 449 medical facilities in and around Agr...

India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam

India gifts warship Kirpan to Vietnam


Cities

View All

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Strong winds, rain lash city

Strong winds, rain lash city

51 of 170 banned travel firms on RS MP’s list from Mohali

28 agents ‘active’ in UT, police to run background check on them

UT halts registration of diesel buses till Sept

Mohali secures ODF Plus status

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

Arvind Kejriwal’s house renovation: Notice to 7 PWD officials over fund misuse

2 held for student’s murder

Ex-IRS officer Preeta Harit joins BJP

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Farmers protest at MLA’s house

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Farmers stage protest over MSP