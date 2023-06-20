Notorious since militancy days; Dehlon, Abbuwal villages again under spotlight

Mahesh Sharma

The arrests of Mandeep Kaur, alias Mona, and Manjinder Singh Mani, the masterminds behind the Rs 8.49-crore heist, reportedly the state’s biggest in recent times, has made the names of Dehlon and Abbuwal villages again famous on the world map of crime.

While Dehlon has been known for conventional intensive interrogation during the days of militancy, a native of Abbuwal village and encountered terrorist, Baljinder Singh Baghela, had spread terror among the members of a particular community during the dark days of terrorism in the state.

Now, the masterminds behind the heist, Mona and Mani have, have once again put focus on their native localities.

“We never knew our village would become famous like this and we will not be able to explain how a girl born and brought up in a vague house of Behra could dare conspire such a heist,” said a resident of a Dalit locality situated in front of the police station across the road.

Now known as honey trapper ‘Dakoo Hasina’, Mandeep Kaur was a normal, frail schoolgoing girl until she joined as a volunteer for the Punjab Police during the Covid period, said a resident of the locality.

“She used to come as a normal student to my wife for tuition when she was doing her senior secondary. But her lifestyle changed drastically after she started working as a volunteer with the police during the pandemic,” said Jaswinder Singh, a resident.

Although Mona rarely stayed at the village, her ‘unusual’ activities were not hidden from the residents. She used to buy household items beyond the capacity of the family, creating problems for her late father Kuldeep Lala who used to work as a vegetable vendor. Mona was also accused of exploiting the innocence of men by implicating them in false cases and trapping tipsy youths through orchestra staff.

A police official, a resident of Khanna, a Kaind resident and a divorced husband were among others who had to silence her by paying compensations.

However, the other members of her family, except a brother, were told to be honest and hardworking.

“Her mother ‘Kaato’ has been working as daily wager at my marriage palace and we never received any complaint about her,” said Nirmal Chahal, the sarpanch of Dehlon village.

Manjinder Mani has also astonished the residents of his village Abbuwal that was once known for terror activities of the hardcore terrorist Baghela.

A statement by AAP volunteer Lucky Abbuwal about the alleged association of Mani with the ruling party in the state and the circulation of his pictures with Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar has also brought back focus on Abbuwal village. Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has alleged that Mani was a close associate of Thekedar.

Denying the allegations, the MLA has dared Bajwa to question his party’s MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai for whom Mani had allegedly been working as a party activist. To support his claims, Thekedar also came up with pictures showing Mani with Boparai in some political events.

