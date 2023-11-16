Notorious smuggler nabbed with 2.6-kg heroin

Ludhiana, November 15

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Ludhiana yesterday arrested a notorious smuggler and seized 2.6 kg of heroin worth over Rs 15 crore in the international market.

He has been identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Janta (30), of Bhikhiwind, Tarn Taran.

STF DSP Davinder Chaudhary and inspector Harbans Singh issued a joint statement in this regard.

Chaudhary said a tip-off was received that the man, who was a notorious heroin smuggler, was already facing a case of drug smuggling. He was supposed to deliver heroin to his clients in Sarabha Nagar in his Maruti Swift car.

The STF team laid a naka at a strategic place where the Swift car, was stopped by the police for checking. During search, 2.6 kg of heroin was found concealed beneath the driver’s seat.

The DSP said in 2019, the STF had also nabbed the accused along with 2.3 kg heroin and in this case, he had spent over two years in various jails. About a year ago, he came out on bail and again started the notorious trade. His brother Dharamvir Singh was also declared a proclaimed offender in a drug case. Inspector Harbans said the accused confessed that he was into the smuggling trade for the past over five years and he had been bringing heroin from a big heroin smuggler of Tarn Taran.

#Tarn Taran