Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Ludhiana, December 15
The city police claimed to have nabbed a notorious vehicle thief and recovered 14 two-wheelers from his possession. He had stolen the vehicles from city areas in the past. He has been identified as Amandeep Singh of the Noorwala road area.
ADCP Sameer Verma conducted a press conference regarding the matter on Friday.
Verma said Ramandeep Singh, who is a MBBS student at the DMCH, Ludhiana, had lodged a police complaint that on December 1 he had parked his Enfield Bullet motorcycle outside the exit gate of the hospital and when he returned, he was shocked to see that it was missing.
He said the police after registering a case checked CCTV cameras. Yesterday, the police got a tip-off that the suspect was going towards Rajpura chowk and to catch him, a naka was laid at a strategic place where the suspect was nabbed and a Honda motorcycle was recovered from him.
The ADCP said during the preliminary questioning of the suspect, 13 more vehicles, including 11 motorcycles and two Honda Activa scooters, were recovered from him which he had stolen from city areas. Now, the police would find owners of the vehicles to return the same to them.
