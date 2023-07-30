Notorious thief held, 17 stolen mobiles recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 29

The Focal Point police claimed to have nabbed a notorious thief and recovered 17 stolen mobile phones, an LED TV and some silver ornaments from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Nikku, a native of Kolkata, at present staying in Model Town.

SHO, Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said on July 28, the police received a tip-off that the suspect had committed several thefts in houses of the area and he had kept stolen goods in a room in the Focal Point area. The police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects. The stolen mobile phones and other goods were seized from the room.

He confessed that he had committed several thefts at houses in Focal Point, Daba and Dhandari Khurd and had sold many stolen mobiles to his fixed clients and now, the police would identify those clients so that the phones could be recovered, the SHO said.