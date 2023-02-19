Notorious thief lands in cops' net

Ludhiana, February 18
The city police today arrested a notorious thief, Sher Singh, alias Sheru, of New Shyam Nagar, and recovered gold and other valuables from him.
ADCP Shubham Aggarwal and ACP Mandeep Singh issued a statement in this regard.
After his arrest, the police recovered two gold necklaces, four gold bangles, four good bracelets, three gold rings, a diamond ring, some other gold and silver ornaments, 514 US dollars, 33 Thai baht, six Euros, four Canadian dollars, three CHF (Swiss Franc) and Rs 1.83 lakh from Sheru.
The ADCP said he was already facing 16 cases of theft and snatching.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre to clear entire GST dues worth Rs 16,982 crore to states
Cuts tax on liquid jaggery, rationalises fee for delayed fil...
Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav
Day later, addresses party cadre