Notorious thief lands in cops' net

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 18

The city police today arrested a notorious thief, Sher Singh, alias Sheru, of New Shyam Nagar, and recovered gold and other valuables from him.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal and ACP Mandeep Singh issued a statement in this regard.

After his arrest, the police recovered two gold necklaces, four gold bangles, four good bracelets, three gold rings, a diamond ring, some other gold and silver ornaments, 514 US dollars, 33 Thai baht, six Euros, four Canadian dollars, three CHF (Swiss Franc) and Rs 1.83 lakh from Sheru.

The ADCP said he was already facing 16 cases of theft and snatching.