Notorious travel agent in police net

Ludhiana, August 31
The CIA wing of the Ludhiana police today claimed to have nabbed a notorious travel agent and recovered 20 passports from his possession. The Hyundai Creta car of the suspect was also impounded in the case.
He has been identified as Chirag Kapoor (33) of Gauri Apartments, Chandar Nagar.
CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said the suspect had committed frauds worth crores of rupees with many people on the pretext of sending them abroad.
In 2022, a case of travel fraud was registered against the suspect in which he was at large. A tip-off about his whereabouts led to his arrest, Juneja said.
