Notwithstanding ban by Punjab govt, stunt shows continue on streets

Ludhiana, November 1

The government may have taken a tough stand after the tragic death of a 29-year-old youth who lost his life while performing stunts at a rural sports festival in Gurdaspur district, but there seems to be no end to such practices when it comes to earning a livelihood.

Loud music played outside Khalsa College for Women, Ghumar Mandi, here last evening drew everyone’s attention. It was Roshni who was doing stunts by climbing on a rope while fast moving vehicles were passing by on the busy Rani Jhansi Road. Some onlookers stopped and put money in the bowl kept there.

Roshni was made to dance and walk on the rope. About nine years of age, Roshni was supported by another cousin, who was performing stunts. On being asked, the lone male member standing there said that he was Roshni’s brother.

“We have come from Chhattisgarh and Roshni and the other girl regularly perform during the festival days when the footfall in markets is huge. We make around Rs 900-Rs 1,000 every day while performing these stunts,” said the brother, adding that they visit various cities. When he was told that it was too risky for if Roshni fell, she would be badly hit by the fast moving vehicles because it was the main road, the brother replied, “Nothing like that happens, she is an expert and has been performing these stunts for long.” The members move to different locations, where the rush remains.

Swati, an onlooker, said if the girl gets distracted, she would be in trouble. “I wonder how the law enforcement agencies have allowed them? This should be immediately stopped. There are other ways to earn a livelihood rather than putting one’s life in danger,” regretted Swati while putting a Rs 50 note in the bowl.

