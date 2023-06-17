Now, app to catch property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 16

In an effort to catch property tax defaulters, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is now using a mobile application to catch the defaulters in the city.

An official said, “Using the mobile application, the civic body prepared maps of different blocks in the city, including the details of the properties. The department has further integrated the data of GIS mapping with the maps with the help of which UID numbers of the properties have now been marked in the mobile application.”

The official said colour coding has been done to bifurcate the defaulters who have failed to pay the tax in the past. For example, pink colour has been given to the properties against which the property tax has been paid only for the year 2013-14. Similarly, blue colour has been given to the properties against which tax has been paid till 2017-18 and the owners have failed to pay the tax for the next financial years. The live location of the field staff is shown in the application and maps to help them to reach a respective property.

MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said this among the different initiatives being taken by the MC towards digitisation and catching hold of the defaulters. She said UID numbers have also been made mandatory for all the properties in the city. This will help the residents to access all the MC related information regarding their properties online. Also this will help the authorities in finding out the defaulters, who have failed to clear the dues in the past.

MC Superintendent Vivek Verma said training is also being given to the field staff about the functions of mobile application. Further, the civic body is also forwarding text messages to the defaulters asking them to pay the tax in time to avoid action by the MC.