Now commuters can get safety, real-time traffic alerts on app

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 14

MapmyIndia Mappls Team conducted a training programme for Ludhiana police to enable them to ease traffic and improve safety in the industrial hub using technology integrated with the government systems on one side, and an interface provided to consumers, commuters and citizens for free on the other side.

This ‘swadeshi’ app developed especially for India, will provide for free to citizens highly detailed digital maps and navigation information, as well as advisories and planning from Ludhiana Traffic Police, app experts said commuters can also give feedback and real-time alerts which the Ludhiana Police will validate and publish.

“The app will assimilate all traffic advisories, notifications, and safety alerts for public use, enable public to share/provide feedback on any traffic/safety-related issues, and facilitate seamless and smooth operability to designated officers of Ludhiana Police, who will update these notifications on the app on a daily basis,” said Rahul Verma, businessman cum traffic advisor, who was part of this training programme.

Adding about the benefits of the app, Verma said there will be integration of daily traffic advisories such as procession, protest, rallies, VIP movement, road closures, diversions and there will be integration of road safety information such as black-spots, dangerous turns, updated speed limits, accident prone zones etc.

Verma said the people using app can also report traffic related issues such as speed, parking zones, water logging, road conditions and hazards, grid locks, traffic light failure and accident through this app.