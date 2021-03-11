Now, complain against illegal mining, stubble burning on helpline

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

For the redressal of complaints related to illegal mining, open bores, environmental pollution, stubble burning, traffic-related problems, illegal encroachments on government properties, de-addiction centres, travel agents, etc, the district administration has started a helpline number. Through the WhatsApp helpline number 79735-30515, residents can submit their complaints.

In a press statement issued here today, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said through the helpline number 79735-30515 (only WhatsApp), city residents can submit their complaints related to illegal mining, environmental pollution, stubble burning, traffic woes, encroachments on government properties, etc.

She said the helpline number would remain operational 24x7 and dedicated staff had been deputed to ensure that all complaints received on the helpline were dealt with on time. She said earlier, different officials used to receive the complaints, due to which sometimes, these could not be redressed on time, but now, residents could submit their complaints on the dedicated helpline number.

She also assured to redress complaints of all residents.