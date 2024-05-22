Now, conmen pose as Delhi Police officials, seek monetary settlement, threaten action

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

For long, cyber criminals have been devising tactics to dupe people. A new kind of fraud is prevailing wherein one may receive a call from scamsters posing as functionaries of the Delhi Police falsely informing the receiver that the call is being recorded for the Delhi High Court and will be transferred to the Delhi Police, further threating legal action citing some illegal financial transactions.

The cyber wing have been receiving such complaints and an investigation into the matter revealed persons from states like Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal are behind this racket.

“We are from the Delhi High Court. There is a notice and summon for you. After this voice message, press zero to know more and press one to get connected with our official for further information,” said the automated voice on a call received by Shashi Sharma, a city resident.

Sharma said, “Later, when I pressed one, the call got transferred to another person who said he is an officer from Delhi RK Puram police station and that the call has been transferred from the Delhi High Court for necessary action against me. The person added there is an enforcement document under my name and notice of violations. The notice reads that there is some bank account in my name which was opened on January 20 and that this account was used for illegal fund transfer. Now, the Delhi Police is going to take strict action against me. Later, he pressed me wanting to settle the matter, asking a legal fee of Rs 20,000.”

The complainant said later the call got disconnected and could not be reached again.

SHO Cyber police station Jatinder Singh said people should not entertain such calls and should immediately lodge a complaint with the cyber cell. These miscreants make random calls and dupe the innocent who are not aware of such novel ways of fraud. Cyber Wing Ludhiana had also busted a fake call centre racket in the past in which the accused had been duping people by threatening them of legal action for committing tax evasion violations.

