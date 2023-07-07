Now, cops to carry gadgets for smart policing

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 6

To ensure speedy investigation and timely update of police records, the Ludhiana Commissionerate on Thursday distributed 520 tabs and mobile phones to field-level investigation officers of all police stations in the city.

The move came as a part of the ongoing modernisation drive and smart policing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Brar, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti gave away the gadgets to the police officials.

Brar said, since the commissionerate had 28 police stations, the gadgets would be distributed among the officers of all thanas. The tabs were fully loaded with exclusive softwares related to policing.

“The investigating officials will utilise the gadgets to extract pertinent case data, capture photos, record audio and video of suspects, and safeguard case documents. The gadgets will also integrate other police portals such as the CCTNS, Vaahan app, eChallan for enhanced functionality,” the DCP said.

Bhatti said the move would increase efficiency of the investigation officers as they were earlier mainly dependent on desktops at police stations. Now with these gadgets, they can update the case records from any place.

The IT wing of the Police Department will also provide training to police officials, if required, to run the softwares related to policing.