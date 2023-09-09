Now, dept takes steps for smooth functioning of Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 8

District Health Department seems to have finally woken up from its deep slumber and now, efforts are being made for the smooth functioning of the Civil Hospital. Staff at the hospital are on their toes after the Chief Secretary took a strict view of the working of the institution in the light of the death of a patient after falling off a stretcher.

Health Minister to visit today Preparations are on in full swing and instructions have been issued to staff regarding the visit of Health Minister Balbir Singh to the Civil Hospital on Saturday.

Besides asking the Principal Secretary, Health, to take strict action against erring staff, he has also told him to analyse the complete set up and issue clear-cut guidelines/SOPs.

In this regard, the inquiry committee that probed the incident has issued some recommendations. The Civil Surgeon has formed a committee and the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) has issued the guidelines.

Senior Medical Officer, Dr Mandeep Kaur issuing guidelines to the staff of the hospital has issued strict guidelines to specialists doctors to visit hospital in the evening to take round of patients admitted under their department and they would also be required to mark their attendance in registers.

A duty roaster has been created to ensure that house surgeons are present in the ward 24x7. Roasters of house surgeons and DRP residents have been prepared again.

Medicine Specialist Amanpreet Kaur and orthopaedic surgeon Saurav Singla had been given the responsibility to give training to the house surgeons regarding the standard operating procedures to be followed in wards, emergency and mortuary.

Nursing sister Meena has been issued instructions that side railing beds should be given to unidentified patients so that there is no fear of them falling from the bed since nobody accompany them.

Cleaning, canteen and parking contractors have been asked to get police verification of all employees working under them in five days. Cleaning contractor Hardeep Singh, cycle stand contractor Krishan Lal Gambir and canteen contractor Narinder Kaur had been given strict instructions by the SMO to get police verification and medical check-up within the stipulated time and if any employee is replaced, the information of the same should be given to the hospital administration. All employees are required to carry their identity cards.

The outgoing Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur had formed a committee of specialists for giving suggestions for the improvement and smooth functioning of the hospital. The members of the committee include three SMOs, Dr Varun Saggar, Dr Harbinder Singh and Dr Harvinder Singh and Dr Alisha from the office of the Civil Surgeon.