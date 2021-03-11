Now, donate stationery, toys in Ludhiana for needy kids

Ludhiana, April 26

Underprivileged children in slum areas and other parts of the city will now get an opportunity to have stationery items, books and toys as the district administration has come up with an initiative to encourage residents to donate for the noble cause by setting up a ‘donation corner’ outside the DC office here.

Not only stationery items but residents can also donate new and used toys, which, after a thorough cleaning process, will be distributed among children, who often remain deprived of such things in childhood.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the ‘donation corner’ comprising a ‘stationery ATM’ and ‘toys bank’ at the District Administrative Complex.

The DC appreciated the efforts of ADC (Rural Development) Amit Kumar Panchal and Assistant Commissioner (under training) Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea for the welfare of underprivileged children, which was welcomed by a larger section of society.

As Poonam Bansal, a homemaker, said the underprivileged children should also enjoy their childhood as other children by playing with toys, painting with brushes, drawing sketches, etc.

“And now that we all know things can be donated here, I am sure people of the city will come forward with good items to bring happiness on the faces of the poor and needy children,” she said.

Surabhi Malik elaborated that the ‘stationery ATM’ will help the administration to donate used items in households and offices. All items will be collected and cleaned by Hunar Hut, Ludhiana, and would further donated to the children of slum areas, orphanages and other children studying in government schools.

The ‘toys bank’ offers facility to residents to donate toys of their children or grandchildren so that after repair by Hunar Hut, they can be further given to anganwadis, slums, orphanages, etc.

Malik said needy parents and caretakers could also take away these items from the ‘donation corner’ if required. However, parents should be accompanied by their children.

“We aim to bring such initiatives in the future also,” the DC added.