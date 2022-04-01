Now, get your pension on retirement day, courtesy provident fund body

PPOs issued to 99 employees on last day of service under ‘Prayaas’ scheme

Now, get your pension on retirement day, courtesy provident fund body

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I Dheeraj Gupta hands over pension pay orders to one of the employees on her retirement day, in Ludhiana on Thursday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 31

The long wait and ordeal involved in getting the pension post retirement is a thing of the past, courtesy the Ludhiana Regional headquarters of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Officialspeak

Employees can enjoy retired life with more dignity by receiving their pension on the day of retirement. The employees do not have to deal with the lengthy documentation process and waiting period to receive their pension after completing the process. — Dheeraj Gupta, RPFC-I

To facilitate employees in getting their pension pay orders (PPOs) on the day of retirement itself, the Ludhiana EPFO has implemented the ‘Prayaas’ scheme under which the PPOs were issued to as many as 99 employees from different organisations on the last day of their service in the current financial year 2021-22.

Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I (RPFC-I), Dheeraj Gupta, told The Tribune, here on Thursday, employees registered with the Ludhiana regional office of the EPFO were issued the PPOs on the day of retirement under the EPFO’s nationwide drive ‘Prayaas’.

“The EPFO has taken several policy and digital initiatives to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to its subscribers. One such initiative is to release pension on the day of superannuation to members of the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995,” he said.

Seeking the cooperation of the members of the EPS and employers, without whom, he said, the initiative could not succeed, Gupta said the employees and employers were being contacted to make them aware of documents they have to provide and the process involved in the settlement of pension claims on a regular basis.

“Several members of the EPS, 1995, have already been benefitted from the initiative,” he said.

Continuing the initiative, the RPFC-I handed over the PPOs to 13 employees of different establishments, who attained superannuation at the age of 58 on Thursday.

Those who got their PPOs on their last day of service under the EPFO’s ‘Prayaas’ initiative on Thursday included Murli Dhar and Anil Kumar Jain of Hero Cycles Limited, Sonia Verma from Kundan Vidya Mandir, Jang Bahadar of Milkfed Cattle Feed Plant, Ram Singh, Chaman Lal and Willam Sandhu from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ambuj Mala from Devki Devi Jain Memorial College for Women, Edith Newton from Sacred Heart High School, Sukhminder Singh from Kangaro Industries Limited, Sarita Maccune and Harpal Kaur from Christian Medical College Ludhiana Society and Desh Raj from Avon Ispat and Power Limited.

Gupta appealed to all establishments, especially those covered under the EPF and MP Act, 1952, in the Ludhiana region to file the electronic challan-cum-return (ECR) before 15th of every month, in which the employee was retiring and also submit Form-10D along with required documents to enable them to complete formalities on time and handover the PPOs to the employees on the day of their retirement itself.

No more hardships

Employees had to face a lot of trouble to get their pension after retirement. They had to visit regional PF offices after retirement with their pension documents. They also had to visit the company to get all pension-related documents.

To mitigate the hardships and delay, the EPFO undertook the initiative, ‘Prayaas’ to release pension on the day of superannuation to the employees enrolled with the EPFO.

After introducing the scheme, the employees were issued the pension pay order on the same day of retirement by submitting pension documents with the company a few days before the retirement.

Know ‘Prayaas’

The “Prayaas” scheme provides subscribers of the Employee Provident Scheme (EPS) their pension on the day of retirement.

Employees can easily and quickly get their pension on the retirement date by submitting pension documents with the EPFO. It saves the employees’ time as they and their family members do not have to wait and follow up with the PF or company to clear their dues and get the pension.

Retired employees are no more required to visit the PF office and the company to complete the documentation process for pension withdrawal.

To receive the pension on the day of retirement, the employees and employers need to start the documentation procedure early for seamless implementation. The employees must update the online profile, KYC and add e-nominations. The retiring employees have to submit pension claims in every respect to the company.

The company should pay the PF contribution due for the retirement month in advance and file the required pension claims with the necessary documents with the PF office. They must file ECR (Electronic Challan-cum-Return) before the 15th of the month in which the employee is retiring and submit Form-10D with required documents to the PF office so that they can complete formalities on time and hand over the pension payment order (PPO) on the day of the employee’s retirement.

Once the EPFO issues the pension order on the date of retirement, the employee’s pension will be regularly routed through the subscriber’s (employees) bank account by the EPFO. The employees can also submit the online life certificate issued after retirement at any time of the year as per their convenience.

