Now, get your police plaints solved on the spot in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 15

In what appears to be a major relief to the public, police complaints would now be solved on the spot in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, officials have said.

To bridge the gap between the police and the public, besides ensuring redressal of complaints at the earliest, the Police Commissionerate has launched a special drive to hear and resolve problems and demands of the public at the police station level itself.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma told The Tribune here on Saturday that the special drive had been initiated at all the 29 police stations, including an exclusive police station for women, in the district.

Public First Public remains our first priority and strengthening the police-public relationship would also help improve police functioning with the help and active support of the public. All genuine complaints and issues brought to our notice will be resolved on a priority basis. —Dr Kaustubh Sharma, CP

He said special camps would be held regularly, preferably at least once every month, at each police station to hear and resolve public complaints on-the-spot.

“The police station SHO concerned and subordinate staff would remain present at the camps to give a patient hearing to complainants arriving with their grievances and would ensure speedy justice to the aggrieved parties,” the CP said.

He said at one such camp held at police stations under four different zones and the women police station, as many as 104 complaints were received, of which 50 issues were resolved on-the-spot with the mutual consent of the parties concerned. While the opposite parties in another 41 cases were given more time to reconcile and reach mutual agreement, one or another party in the rest 13 matters remained absent during the camp following which they were asked to come again.

“Our idea is to end animosity and rivalry between opposite parties in petty issues, which otherwise keep on lingering for long without any logical conclusion, by persuading them to reach mutual agreement and undertake not to indulge in such trivial disputes in future,” the Commissioner of Police (CP) said while clarifying that the matters requiring police intervention and investigation were marked to competent officials for immediate action.

Dr Sharma exhorted the public to reach out to the police without any fear or hesitance in case of any need or help. “We are there to help you out in the best possible manner and create a cordial police-public relation to ensure safety and security of one and all,” he asserted, while assuring accountability, responsiveness, and transparency in the Police Commissionerate functioning at all levels.