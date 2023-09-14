Now, house surgeon resigns, nursing sister takes VRS

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

After six doctors resigned from their posts recently, another house surgeon from the Civil Hospital here resigned from the post and one nursing sister took voluntary retirement today.

Earlier, one medicine specialist and five house surgeons had already tendered their resignation. Staff crunch has been a major concern at the hospital for the past years.

The series of events occurred after the August 27 incident where a patient died after falling off a stretcher and the incident came to the notice of the Chief Secretary, following which the staff were issued strict instructions and they, in turn, started facing work pressure. Following the tragic incident, three employees were also suspended.

After the resignation of the nursing sister, Meena Kumari, the charge has been given to staff nurse Ekta Sood. Sister Rita has been given the additional charge of officiating matron. Meanwhile, the visit of the Principal Health Secretary to the hospital on Wednesday was postponed. — TNS