Now, IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh to take wing by Oct

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 21

The country’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre is likely to be thrown open to public by October this year.

Simulator, aircraft and much more The centre is coming up at Government Press building, Sector 18, and will have eight attractions

It will house a flight simulator besides showcasing decommissioned aircraft, aero engines & other IAF artefacts

1971-fame Gnat aircraft, which shot down several Pak Sabre aircraft, and a MiG-27 will also be on display

It will be maintained by UT, while weapons and other equipment will be set up by the IAF

Earlier, a deadline was set to get the centre ready for inauguration on Independence Day, but it had to be delayed as some works were incomplete. An official of the UT administration said IAF officers had been told to speed up the work so that it could be opened at the earliest. He, however, said the centre was likely to be completed by October.

The centre, being set up at the Government Press building, Sector 18, Chandigarh, will have eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapons display. The biggest attraction, however, will be a flight simulator. Informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts will also be there.

#Indian Air Force