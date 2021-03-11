Now, IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh to take wing by Oct

Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, August 21
The country’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre is likely to be thrown open to public by October this year.
Simulator, aircraft and much more
- The centre is coming up at Government Press building, Sector 18, and will have eight attractions
- It will house a flight simulator besides showcasing decommissioned aircraft, aero engines & other IAF artefacts
- 1971-fame Gnat aircraft, which shot down several Pak Sabre aircraft, and a MiG-27 will also be on display
- It will be maintained by UT, while weapons and other equipment will be set up by the IAF
Earlier, a deadline was set to get the centre ready for inauguration on Independence Day, but it had to be delayed as some works were incomplete. An official of the UT administration said IAF officers had been told to speed up the work so that it could be opened at the earliest. He, however, said the centre was likely to be completed by October.
The centre, being set up at the Government Press building, Sector 18, Chandigarh, will have eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapons display. The biggest attraction, however, will be a flight simulator. Informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts will also be there.
