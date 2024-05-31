Now, it’s over to electorate

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 30

As the clamour of electioneering came to an end at 6 pm on Thursday, candidates shifted their focus to door-to-door canvassing and personal contacts in all 14 Assembly segments — Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Payal, Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon — of Ludhiana district, falling under Ludhiana (9) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5) Lok Sabha seats.

CANDIDATES IN FRAY Ludhiana: 43 Fatehgarh Sahib: 14 BIG FIGHTS Warring, Bittu and Pappi are heading for a close contest in Ludhiana while sitting MP Dr Amar Singh of the Congress is facing a challenge from AAP’s Gurpreet Singh GP in Fatehgarh Sahib. Key issues Unemployment, drugs, sacrilege, plight of farmers, traders and industrialists, inflation, deteriorating law and order situation and unkept poll promises. All set Polling parties will leave for their respective destinations on Friday.

Polling will be held on Saturday.

An electorate of 26,94,622, including 14,35,624 male, 12,58,847 female, and 151 third gender, will decide the political fate of as many as 57 candidates (43 in Ludhiana and 14 in Fatehgarh Sahib) in the fray.

In a record of sorts, the count of voters in Ludhiana district and nominees from Ludhiana are the highest in the state.

In the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, as many as 17,58,614 electorate comprised 9,37,094 male, 8,21,386 female, 134 third gender and 66 NRI voters. Three-time sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, AAP’s local MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and SAD’s former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon are among the prominent candidates.

Even as all candidates are putting in their best, Ludhiana is heading for a multi-cornered contest between the Centre’s ruling BJP, the state’s main Opposition Congress, the state’s ruling AAP and the SAD with each one of them slugging it out in the poll summer.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, Bittu had retained Ludhiana seat by defeating his nearest rival SAD’s Maheshinder Singh Grewal by a margin of 76,498 votes, which was almost four times the margin of 19,789 votes by which Bittu had won Ludhiana in 2014 by pipping his nearest rival AAP’s Harvinder Singh Phoolka. Bittu had won his maiden election from Anandpur Sahib in 2009.

In the 2022 Assembly poll, the AAP had sprung a surprise by winning an unprecedented 13 of the total 14 Vidhan Sabha seats in Ludhiana district. The SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali was the only exception, who had retained his Dakha Assembly constituency.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress had won eight Vidhan Sabha seats, while AAP had emerged victorious in three, LIP two and SAD one seat.

A visit to different parts of the state’s biggest and largest district, which sends a maximum of 14 MLAs, accounting for almost 12 per cent of the total 117 members to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, revealed that hundreds of party workers of the BJP, Congress, AAP and SAD were making last-ditch efforts to woo the voters.

All main contestants presented their respective show of strength by taking out roadshows, leading to traffic chaos in Ludhiana and other parts of the district. The police also displayed their might by taking out flag marches.

Flags, banners and posters are a common sight in rural areas while the emphasis is on door-to-door canvassing in urban areas. The BJP is banking on the performance of its 10-year rule at the Centre and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition parties are calling for change while raising the issues of increasing unemployment, plight of farmers, traders and industrialists, rising drug menace, inflation, sacrilege, deteriorating law and order situation and unkept poll promises.

The saffron party is harping on providing an alternative from the Congress and AAP, which it says were playing “friendly match” in Punjab while promising various welfare schemes to the people and poverty elimination.

However, the electioneering for the high-stakes June 1 General Election remained low-ebb as compared to previous elections following strict restrictions imposed by the ECI.

Still, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Textiles, Commerce, Industry, Consumer Affairs Minister and Leader of the RS Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Meenakshi Lekhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sought votes for Bittu while the Congress roped in its former president Rahul Gandhi and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot for electioneering. AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also visited Ludhiana while SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal campaigned for their respective candidates.

The campaign saw some barbs exchanged between the BJP, Congress, AAP and SAD.

While many leaders targeted the AAP government in the state over “failed” promises and “rampant corruption”, accusing the ruling party of reaping a “crop of corruption” in the state, the Congress and the BJP talked about the alleged mafias and sacrilege incidents. The SAD exhorted people to vote for the regional party.

The Home Minister and other senior BJP leaders also raised the issue of national security, mentioning the Balakot air strike against Pakistan. More recently, they brought up the 1984-anti-Sikh riots. They termed poverty as the “product of the Congress”.

The contrary stand of the Congress and AAP, which were part of the INDIA bloc, in Punjab and outside, also triggered a fresh war of words between the Congress, AAP and BJP leaders.

Confident candidates

The trio – Bittu, Warring and Pappi — seems confident of their respective party/ alliance coming to power this time at the Centre on the basis of which they are promising moon to electorates.

However, the SAD is focusing its campaign against national political parties while urging the voters to give them a chance to serve and get rid of grand old parties and their leaders, whom they accused of “doing nothing” during their repeated stints in Delhi.

Independents and those from lesser known local parties are also doing their bit to win over

the electorates.

All set for D-Day: DC

“All arrangements have been put in place to conduct a free, fair, smooth and peaceful General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the district.

We have constituted committees of officials at

the district and Assembly segment levels to ensure media certification and monitoring, vehicle management, expenditure monitoring, video viewing, accounting, static surveillance and flying squads to ensure

strict implementation of the model code of conduct,” said Sakshi Sawhney, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer.

