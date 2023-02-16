Now, jail counsellor held for supplying drugs, mobiles to inmates

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 15

A counsellor engaged in Borstal jail for the counselling of inmates has been booked on the charge of supplying drugs and mobile phones to the jail inmates. Earlier, two warders of the Ludhiana Central Jail were booked on the same charge.

The counsellor has been identified as Lachman Singh.

Assistant Superintendent of Jail Anu Malik said on February 6, he and the team had conducted a surprise checking in the jail which led to the recovery of a mobile phone from two inmates.

“We suspect the role of the counsellor and the police have been informed about the same. Later, when the counsellor was questioned, he confessed that he has been supplying drugs, mobiles and other banned items in the jail and in return, he has been taking money from inmates. Even the checking of the counsellor’s mobile phone exposed that he has taken money from inmates for supplying banned items to them,” said Anu Malik.

Investigation in the case was conducted by ACP (West) Gurdev Singh. After registering a case under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the suspect, the police arrested Lachman Singh.

Notably, the police on Tuesday booked Central Jail warder Harpal Singh while warder Deepak Kumar was booked on February 11 on the charge of supplying banned items to inmates.