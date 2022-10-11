Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 10

Though the AAP government is making tall claims to curb corruption in the state, overcharging is going on unabated at the multi-level parking lot in the District Administrative Complex (DAC), Mini-Secretariat, here.

Without any fear of law, staff of the new firm are fleecing visitors in broad daylight in the absence of any check despite offices of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) being located near the lot.

Like the Municipal Corporation’s many parking lots, fleecing of visitors is a common practice at the multi-level parking lot of the administration for years. In March, the then Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma had cancelled the agreement of the previous firm/contractor who was found blatantly violating the norms and overcharging the visitors. Sharma had also blacklisted that company.

After the AAP government came into power in the state, the district administration’s branch concerned signed an agreement with another firm. But the fleecing of visitors is still going on at the lot. The employees of the new firm were charging Rs 20 as parking fee for a two-wheeler against the prescribed parking fee of Rs 10 and Rs 40 for a four-wheeler against the prescribed parking fee of Rs 20 on Monday.

Like the previous firm, which was blacklisted, the new firm (contractor) is also issuing similar type of manual parking fee slips without mentioning the parking charges to the visitors. The previous firm was not issuing e-tickets. Now, the new firm is also doing the same.

Before the Assembly elections, Ludhiana AAP leaders had held a press conference, highlighting the menace of overcharging at lots, including the multi-level parking lot of the District Administrative Complex. They had then claimed that the “parking mafia” would be eliminated if AAP comes to power in the state. But, there is no relief for the people from overcharging so far. Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi said he would look into the matter.

Correspondent stopped from making video

When this correspondent parked his motorcycle at the lot, he was also charged Rs 20 on Monday. When he started making a video against overcharging, one of the men deployed by the firm/contractor snatched his (correspondent’s) mobile phone.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said she had asked the ADC concerned to inquire about the matter. Later, the administration’s staff concerned inspected the lot.

Parking fee not mentioned on slips

