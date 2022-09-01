 Now, no illegal colony will come up in Punjab: Minister : The Tribune India

Now, no illegal colony will come up in Punjab: Minister

Now, no illegal colony will come up in Punjab: Minister

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora addresses a meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 31

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said not a single illegal colony would be allowed in the state.

He said planned urban development would be ensured by the government in the state. The minister said this while addressing the media at Bachat Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Arora pointed out that thousands of unapproved colonies had mushroomed under the patronage of previous governments in the state. He said a mess had been created by them and unauthorised urban development caused huge loss to the state exchequer. He also pointed out that a large numnber of illegal colonies in Ludhiana came under political patronage.

Lashing out at leaders of the previous regime, Arora said the AAP government was working to sort out all issues and a new policy would be unveiled in September in this regard to ensure smooth and hassle- free urban development.

He said illegal colonies would soon become a thing of the past in the state and assured that colonisers developing approved colonies would be facilitated as well as promoted by the state government. The minister said no matter what had happened in the past, now the AAP government would take action against malpractices and reiterated that not a single illegal colony would come up from now in the state.

Earlier, he chaired a meeting with officials at the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) building to review development works, regularisation of illegal colonies and financial position of the urban body. He directed the officials to ensure that residents of all approved colonies get the best of facilities as the Bhagwant Mann-led state government is committed for wholesome development of the state.

Arora also directed the GLADA officials to carry out a detailed survey of all areas under their jurisdiction and carry out comprehensive development works, with focus on enhancing green cover. He also directed them to chalk out a strategy under which maximum funds would be spent on infrastructure in approved residential colonies and industrial estates. He also directed them to find suitable places where new urban and industrial estates could be developed.

He said GLADA had 181 licensed colonies in its jurisdiction and asked the officers to ensure unprecedented development of these areas by bringing more development projects.

During his meeting with colonisers and representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) at the Bachat Bhawan, here, the minister said the government would soon bring out a single-window system for the real estate sector.

To give major impetus to the market alongside streamlining the clearance process, the Housing and Urban Development Minister announced to introduce a single-window system for the real estate sector soon to facilitate planned urban development.

He said the system would deliver all mandatory permissions under one roof, thus ensuring speedy urban development. The state government was committed to ensure planned urban development, besides launching new residential and industrial projects in the state.

